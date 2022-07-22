Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dover by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Insider Activity

Dover Stock Performance

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.