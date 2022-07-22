Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.5 %

ABC stock opened at $142.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.73.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.