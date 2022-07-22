The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $242,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 658,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after acquiring an additional 497,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.