Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $142.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.25.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.