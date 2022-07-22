Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 13,648 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,097 shares in the last quarter.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

SFM opened at $27.07 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

