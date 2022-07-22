Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $42.96 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

