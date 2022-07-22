Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 620.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $330.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.93. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.92.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

