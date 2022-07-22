Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $550.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

Insider Activity

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,901 shares of company stock worth $10,376,133. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $456.03 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.91 and its 200-day moving average is $425.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

