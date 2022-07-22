Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 704 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

