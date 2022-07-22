Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.