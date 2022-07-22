Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

