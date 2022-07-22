Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 178,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Cerner by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.54. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

