HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $203,440,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

HubSpot stock opened at $318.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.75 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

