Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,962 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,387,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 16.1% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.