First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,044 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,392,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.99. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

