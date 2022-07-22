Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stake Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

CWEN stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.00, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.354 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.