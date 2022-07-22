Parallel Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 38.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLAN opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $206,208.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 26,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,225.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $2,309,253.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $206,208.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,626 shares of company stock worth $4,437,432 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

