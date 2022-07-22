Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,233,591.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,233,591.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,068 shares of company stock worth $6,491,972. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

