Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.