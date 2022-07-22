Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,055 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

WYNN stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

