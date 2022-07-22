Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,522 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

HR stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

