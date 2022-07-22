Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1,400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Zillow Group by 190.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $1,824,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Zillow Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,023. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $37.31 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $112.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

