Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,602 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 229,951 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 495,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.8% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 323,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,683 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI opened at $22.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.