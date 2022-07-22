Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.21 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $284.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.45. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

