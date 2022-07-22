AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys 740 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.1% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPM stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

