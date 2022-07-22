Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,945 shares of company stock worth $2,014,998. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

