Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $622.25.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $289.71 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average of $344.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.90.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

