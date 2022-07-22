Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Splunk by 2,545.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Splunk by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Splunk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Splunk by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,615,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.