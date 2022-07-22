Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,644,000 after buying an additional 284,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

