Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) CEO Craig L. Kauffman Acquires 500 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Kauffman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $11,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,250.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.