Ian Stephen Brown Buys 20,000 Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) Director Ian Stephen Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$11,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 658,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$388,388.74.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.52.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.