Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.3 %

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $38.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,813 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $16,264,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.