Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $12,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,408.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE:GDOT opened at $27.11 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Dot by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 179,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Green Dot by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

