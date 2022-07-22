YETI (NYSE:YETI) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.06.

NYSE:YETI opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. YETI has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,714,000 after buying an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth $60,545,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

