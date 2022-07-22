Western Union (NYSE:WU) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Western Union Stock Down 0.4 %

WU opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

