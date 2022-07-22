Morgan Stanley Increases Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $165.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

NYSE WM opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,204 shares of company stock worth $10,105,354 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,808,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Waste Management by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

