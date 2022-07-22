Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
Western Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
