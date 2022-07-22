Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WES. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.