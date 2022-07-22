Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given a $135.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.63.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.