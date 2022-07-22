Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Cameco Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05. Cameco has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.