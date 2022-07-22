Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 150.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $743.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.47. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.