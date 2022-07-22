SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

SunPower Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPWR opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -113.39 and a beta of 2.02. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $34.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 140.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

