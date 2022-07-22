Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14.

Insider Activity at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,433,000 after buying an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 368,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

