QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.
Shares of QCOM opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.
In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
