QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

