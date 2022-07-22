QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

