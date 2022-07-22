JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $112.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.