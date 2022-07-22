B. Riley Analysts Give RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) a $3.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REAL. Raymond James initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut RealReal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Insider Activity

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 710,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,104 shares of company stock valued at $206,770. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter worth $60,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 33.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RealReal by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the first quarter worth $226,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

