Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $906.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.03. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

