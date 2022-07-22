Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) a $59.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,036,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $382,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

