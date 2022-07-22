Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.40.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,943,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rapid7 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after purchasing an additional 141,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.