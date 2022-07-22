Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $45.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.29.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after buying an additional 481,993 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

